TOMBS Begin Recording Fourth Album; US Tour Dates Announced With DARKEST HOUR, RINGWORM, RIVERS OF NIHIL
January 9, 2017, 6 minutes ago
Brooklyn-based experimental metal outfit, Tombs, has entered Mana Recording Studio in St. Petersburg, Florida to begin recording their fourth full-length. Produced once again by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal), this currently untitled album is set for a summer release via Metal Blade Records.
Guitarist/vocalist Mike Hill comments: "I've been gearing up for this moment for all of past year. Rutan is a master and I'm intending on us delivering the most punishing Tombs record to-date."
After recording this upcoming album, Tombs will head back out on the road in March, joining Darkest Hour, Ringworm, and Rivers of Nihil for a US tour. See below for all dates.
March
5 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater
10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Venue
15 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage Lubbock
16 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
17 - Houston, TX - White Oak
18 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club
Tombs lineup:
Mike Hill - Guitar/Vocals
Charlie Schmid - Drums
Ben Brand - Bass
Evan Void - Guitar
Fade Kainer - Synth / Vocals