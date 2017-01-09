TOMBS Begin Recording Fourth Album; US Tour Dates Announced With DARKEST HOUR, RINGWORM, RIVERS OF NIHIL

Brooklyn-based experimental metal outfit, Tombs, has entered Mana Recording Studio in St. Petersburg, Florida to begin recording their fourth full-length. Produced once again by Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal), this currently untitled album is set for a summer release via Metal Blade Records.

Guitarist/vocalist Mike Hill comments: "I've been gearing up for this moment for all of past year. Rutan is a master and I'm intending on us delivering the most punishing Tombs record to-date."

After recording this upcoming album, Tombs will head back out on the road in March, joining Darkest Hour, Ringworm, and Rivers of Nihil for a US tour. See below for all dates.

March

5 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

6 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Blu Phoenix Venue

15 - Lubbock, TX - Backstage Lubbock

16 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

17 - Houston, TX - White Oak

18 - San Antonio, TX - The Korova

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

21 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

Tombs lineup:

Mike Hill - Guitar/Vocals

Charlie Schmid - Drums

Ben Brand - Bass

Evan Void - Guitar

Fade Kainer - Synth / Vocals