TOMBS Mastermind MIKE HILL "Honoured" To Support NAPLM DEATH On Upcoming North American Trek - "The Whole Tour Package Is Going To Melt Faces"

Brooklyn metal formation, Tombs, will be embarking on a North American tour in support of Napalm Death, along with Aborted and Wvrm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10 AM, local time.

Tombs mastermind Mike Hill comments on the forthcoming run: "Napalm Death are legends and it’s an honour to hit the road with them as well. The whole tour package is going to melt faces. We’ll be bring our A game to this one."

Tombs will be supporting their upcoming EP, Monarchy Of Shadows, which is due on February 28 via Season Of Mist. This will be the band's debut to the label.

Monarchy Of Shadows EP can be pre-ordered here. The cover artwork was created by Valnoir.

Tracklisting:

"Monarchy Of Shadows"

"Once Falls The Guillotine"

"Necro Alchemy"

"Man Behind The Sun"

"The Dark Rift"

"Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)"

"The Dark Rift":

"Monarchy Of Shadows":

Additionally, the band has announced two local shows that will precede the Napalm Death tour, including a headlining record release show on February 28 at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ, and a March 20 show at Mother Pugs in Staten Island, NY.

Tomes join the Napalm Death tour starts on April 24 in Chicago. Dates below.

April

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory