TOMBS Mastermind MIKE HILL To Host Gimme Radio Special On Friday, February 28

Tombs mastermind, Mike Hill, will be hosting a two-hour radio special via Gimme Radio to celebrate the release of the band's forthcoming EP, Monarchy Of Shadows, which is due on February 28.

The special will air on the same day as the offering's release at 3 PM, EST / 12 PM, PST. Fans who tune in will have an opportunity to live chat with Hill as well. The episode will re-air on Monday, March 2 at 11 AM, EST and Wednesday, March 4 at 9 PM, EST. You can listen for free at this location.

Monarchy Of Shadows EP can be pre-ordered here. The cover artwork was created by Valnoir.

Tracklisting:

"Monarchy Of Shadows"

"Once Falls The Guillotine"

"Necro Alchemy"

"Man Behind The Sun"

"The Dark Rift"

"Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)"

"The Dark Rift":

"Monarchy Of Shadows":

The band has announced two local shows that will precede their tour with Napalm Death, including a headlining record release show on February 28 at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ, and a March 20 show at Mother Pugs in Staten Island, NY.

Tombs join the Napalm Death tour on April 24 in Chicago. Dates below.

April

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May

1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory