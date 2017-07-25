TOMBS Premier “Walk With Me In Nightmares” Music Video

After recently announcing their appearance at Ozzfest on November 4th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater & Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, CA, Tombs is now premiering their new video for "Walk With Me in Nightmares”, directed/edited by David Brodsky. Watch below:

Tombs released their fourth full-length, The Grand Annihilation, back in June via Metal Blade Records. Produced once again by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Soilent Green, Belphegor, Hate Eternal), The Grand Annihilation remains rooted in the blackened, post-metallic sound that the band has become known for since 2007's self-titled EP, while also being their most experimental record to-date.

The Grand Annihilation tracklisting:

“Black Sun Horizon”

“Cold”

“Old Wounds”

“November Wolves”

“Underneath”

“Way Of The Storm”

“Shadows At The End Of The World”

“Walk With Me In Nightmares”

“Saturnalian”

“Temple Of Mars”

“November Wolves”:

“Saturnalian”:

“Cold”: