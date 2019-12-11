TOMBS Sign To Season Of Mist; Monarchy Of Shadows EP Due In February; Title Track Streaming

Season Of Mist announce the signing of Brooklyn, NY metal formation, Tombs. The band will make their official label debut on February 28 with the release of their brand new EP, Monarchy Of Shadows. The eponymous first single from the offering can be heard below.

Mastermind Mike Hill comments: "I’ve been a huge fan of Season Of Mist for years, so I feel honoured for Tombs to be joining the label. The rest of the guys share the same sentiments. Monarchy Of Shadows is a full on display of the new era of the band. Ferocious, brutal, but with an intense introspection. This is the best work that we’ve done to date."

Monarchy Of Shadows EP can be pre-ordered here. The cover artwork was created by Valnoir.

Tracklisting:

"Monarchy Of Shadows"

"Once Falls The Guillotine"

"Necro Alchemy"

"Man Behind The Sun"

"The Dark Rift"

"Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)"

"Monarchy Of Shadows":