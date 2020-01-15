TOMBS Streaming New Song "The Dark Rift"

Season Of Mist recently announced the signing of Brooklyn, NY metal formation, Tombs. The band will make their official label debut on February 28 with the release of their brand new EP, Monarchy Of Shadows. The new song, "The Dark Rift", can be heard below.

Mastermind Mike Hill offers this cryptic comment on the offering: "Logic exists in a vacuum. The Universe is ruled chaos."

Monarchy Of Shadows EP can be pre-ordered here. The cover artwork was created by Valnoir.

Tracklisting:

"Monarchy Of Shadows"

"Once Falls The Guillotine"

"Necro Alchemy"

"Man Behind The Sun"

"The Dark Rift"

"Path Of Totality (Midnight Sun)"

"Monarchy Of Shadows":

The band have announced two local shows, including a record release show on February 28 at Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. The dates are as follows:

February

28 - Long Branch, NJ - Brighton Bar (Record Release Show)

March

20 - Staten Island, NY - Mother Pugs (No advanced tix, walk up only)