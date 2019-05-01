TOMMY BALDWIN Launches Debut Single And Music Video "Save Me" Featuring DUG PINNICK

Tommy Baldwin has released his debut video and single, "Save Me", featuring Dug Pinnick (King's X, KXM) and Elijah Pollard. Baldwin played on Pinnick’s Tribute To Jimi record released last year. Watch a video for "Save Me", directed by Alison Roberto (13 Reasons Why) and Sébastien Paquet (Korn, KXM), below.

"Save Me" is the debut single from Baldwin’s upcoming record, Phases, set for release on June 1. The album was produced by Dug Pinnick and also features Pinnick. Order the album via iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Spotify.

Tracklisting:

"Save Me"

"Gun In Your Hand"

"Love Has No Shame"

"Separate Ways"

"Inner You"

"Working In Progress"

"Sometimes I Feel Like"

"Not Much Time Left"

"I Am Yours"

"New Life"

"Celebrate"

"Save Me" video: