TOMMY BOLIN To Be Inducted Into South Dakota Rock And Roll Music Hall Of Fame

Guitarist Tommy Bolin, best known for his work in Deep Purple, Zephyr, and The James Gang will be posthumously honored at the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame induction ceremonies being held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ramkota Exhibition Hall, 3200 W. Maple St., Sioux Falls.

"Tommy is being inducted into the Hall of Fame as a Spirit of Music recipient," Johnnie Bolin, the younger brother of Tommy Bolin, explained to the Sioux City Journal. "He'll be inducted alongside (teen idol and Fargo, North Dakota, native) Bobby Vee and Buddy Miles (an Omaha native best known for being a drummer in Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsies)."

A longtime drummer in the Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas, Johnnie Bolin will be performing at the induction concert in tribute to his late brother. Bolin died on December 4th, 1976 at the age of 26.