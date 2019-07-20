TOMMY BOLIN - Two Guitars Used By Late DEEP PURPLE Guitarist Donated To The National Music Museum In South Dakota

Sioux City's Tommy Bolin is best known for his work with Deep Purple (1975 through 1976) and the James Gang (1973 through 1974). According to a report by KSCJ 94.9, two of his guitars now have a permanent home at The National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota. One guitar features the cover artwork from Bolin's 1975 solo album Teaser, the other is known as the Tomi-kaze featuring a Japanese print design.

Check out the complete report here.

Bolin is featured on Deep Purple's 1975 album, Come Taste The Band. He wrote or co-wrote seven of the record's nine tracks, including the instrumental "Owed To G," which was a tribute to George Gershwin. Bolin died from an overdose of heroin and other substances, including alcohol, cocaine and barbiturates in 1976.