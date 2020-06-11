TOMMY LEE Explains Why MÖTLEY CRÜE Tore Up Cessation Of Touring Agreement - "Live Nation Asked Us If We'd Like To Do A Stadium Tour" (Video)

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee made an appearance on SiriusXM's Debatable, and talked about tearing up the band's "Cessation Of Touring" agreement, which they signed prior to their 2014/2015 farewell tour.

Says Tommy: "2016... I'll never forget it. I think it was New Year's Eve, Staples Center, L.A. That was it. We all said goodbye. That was the dopest 32, 33 years of our lives. We're out. This is the best way ever to go out, on top. Mic drop, boom, see ya. We're out. And that was it. We're done.

"We didn't really speak to each other for probably a year. Everybody just went and just did their own thing. And here it is four years later, Live Nation asked us if we'd like to do a stadium tour, and all of us were, like, 'Uhhh…'. And then we thought about it for a minute. We were, like, that is the one thing that this band has never done. Yeah, we played stadiums on festivals all over the place, but our own stadium tour? We were, like, 'hold on, let us think about this... okay'."

The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts was set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. A joint statement from the bands with regards to the tour reads as follows:

"We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available. The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021. The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honored for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly. Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year."

(Photo - Myriam Santos)