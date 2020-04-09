TOMMY LEE On MÖTLEY CRÜE's Stadium Tour With DEF LEPPARD - "Everything's Still A Go"

Speaking with Billboard, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee says that this summer’s The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will still happen.

The 31-date outing which, also features the recently added Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, is set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Everything’s still a go,” says Lee. “We’re all in constant communication. [Bassist] Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You’re talking multiple stadiums, so it’s like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, ‘Are you f--king kidding me?!’ That’s our mission right now, and it’s definitely headed in that direction.”

Lee says he is “f--kin’ pulling my hair out” over his trademark drum stunt, which in the past has included roller coaster-like tracks that took him above the stage, over the audience and sometimes upside down. “What am I supposed to do at this point? I literally have done the impossible — and all of it. Do I shoot myself out of a f--kin’ cannon? At a stadium, there’s no ceiling. There’s nothing to hang from, so there’s a bunch of issues we’ve been talking about, trying to get around a lot of that. It’s f--king crazy town, dude.”

He adds, “By the time all this f--king apocalyptic bulls--t is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the f--king best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a f--king grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

For details and tickets for The Stadium Tour, head to motley.com/stadium-tour-2020.