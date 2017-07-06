TOMMY LEE On Spain’s Running Of The Bulls Festival - “It's Truly More Twisted Than Anything I Could Have Imagined, Even During My Wildest Days With MÖTLEY CRÜE”

In a new piece published by the Independent, Mötley Crüe co-founder, animal rights advocate, and long-time PETA supporter, Tommy Lee, condemns Spain’s annual Running Of The Bulls festival.

“I'm no stranger to wild behaviour,” says Tommy, “but there's one thing that even I wouldn't do, and that's running "with" the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. That can fuck right off.

“While there may be guts (from the runners who are gored), there certainly isn't any glory in trying to stay a few steps ahead of frightened, confused bulls. In the lead-up to the event, the animals are held in dark enclosures before being forced out - usually with an electric shock prod - into the jeering, drunken crowd.

“As they are momentarily blinded by the sunlight and struggle to take in their surroundings, men hit them with sticks and rolled-up newspapers. The panicked animals take off running down the city's slippery cobblestone streets, often losing their footing and slamming into walls - or spectators - in their desperate attempt to flee the chaos.

“This isn't a test of nerve and resolve. It's a pathetic display of human idiocy and cruelty.”

