TOMMY LEE To Marry Vine Star BRITTANY FURLAN

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is set to marry Vine star Brittany Furlan. 55-year old Tommy - who was previously married to model Elaine Bergen, then actress Heather Locklear, and most famously Playboy legend Pamela Anderson - proposed to his 31-year old fiancée on Valentine's Day.

Tommy took to Instagram to share the news, stating: "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee."



Colson Baker, known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly (pictured below), has been tapped to play Tommy Lee in Netflix’s adaptation of the band’s biography, The Dirt. Jeff Tremaine, who helmed the Jackass movies, is directing the film from a script by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos. Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing, while Chris Nilsson, Steve Kline, and Rick Yorn are exec producing. Members of Mötley Crüe are co-producing.

Based on the 2001 autobiography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, the movie follows the group’s rise during the ’80s “hair band” rock scene on the Sunset Strip and pulls no punches as it dives into the band’s highs and lows along the way. Mötley Crüe played its final concert on New Year’s Eve in 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for updates.