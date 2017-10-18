TOMMY THAYER - Stage Played Epiphone Signature White Lightning Explorer Available For Purchase During KISS Kruise VII

KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer announced back in September that he would be issuing a new Epiphone Signature White Lightning Explorer model guitar. It will be available for purchase during the upcoming KISS Kruise VII as Premium Stage Played and Custom Autographed packages. Go to TommyThayerGuitar.com for complete details.

Check out Thayer's White Lightning signature model here.

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. bands due to perform during the Kruise other than KISS include Extreme, Steel Panther, Biters and more. Go to this location for details.

KISS Kruise VI recap video: