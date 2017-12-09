TOMORROW'S OUTLOOK Release Lyric Video For "Nothing Shall Remain" Featuring PRIMAL FEAR Vocalist RALF SCHEEPERS

Norwegian metallers Tomorrow's Outlook will release their new album, A Voice Unheard, in February 2018 via Battlegod Productions. A new lyric video for the song "Nothing Shall Remain" can be viewed below. It features the vocal talents of Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, ex-Gamma Ray).

Tomorrow's Outlook have released two teasers from the upcoming A Voice Unheard album. Both are cover songs where they are collaborating with leading members of Russia's biggest and most famous heavy metal band, Aria. The songs are "Darkside Of Aquarius" which is off Bruce Dickinson's fourth solo album, Accident Of Birth, from 1997 and "Slave To The Evil Force" (На Службе Силы Зла) which is off Aria's most famous release from 1987, Hero Of Asphalt (Герой Асфальта).

A Voice Unheard tracklisting:

"Within The World Of Dreams" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Descent" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"Through Shuttered Eyes" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"A Voice Unheard" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Outlaw" (vocals: Scott Oliva)

"Times Of War" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"One Final Prayer" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"The Enemy" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Fly Away" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Nothing Shall Remain" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Darkside Of Aquarius" (vocals: Tony Johannessen - Bruce Dickinson cover)

"Slave to the Evil Force" (vocals: Tony Johannessen - Aria cover)