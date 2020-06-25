TOMORROW'S RAIN Debuts New Song "In The Corner Of A Dead End" Feat. PARADISE LOST, ROTTING CHRIST, ORPHANED LAND Members; Lyric Video

Tel Aviv’s dark metal band Tomorrow's Rain is making waves in underground doom circles with their recent track “Fear” (feat. Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride). Now the band returns with their follow-up single “In The Corner Of A Dead End Street,” which features guests Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost) and Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ). The impressive collaborations are found on Tomorrow's Rain’s forthcoming, debut album, Hollow out September 11th via AOP Records. Watch the new lyric video below.

Commenting on the new song, vocalist Yishai Swearts states: “‘Corner Of A Dead End Street’ is one of the first songs we wrote as a band and the first song we ever played live, this song is like a scene from a film to me, we tried to capture the vibe of a dead end dirty street in evening hours, the cars pass you by as you cross the street alone, everybody's at home watching the screen, and you keep on walking, thinkin' and diggin' in your own painful thoughts... and yes, i used the word YOU but in fact it's ME and i remember myself going through this many times... We felt that the song needs a long solo so i invited Greg Mackintosh from Paradise Lost to write the solo for this song as he always been a huge influence since the Gothic album, and i called my Athenian brother Sakis Tolis from Rotting Christ to do some vocals as well, so i will not feel so lonely in the Corner Of A Dead End Street...”

Hollow boasts an assortment of guest musicians including Aaron Stainthorpe (My Dying Bride), Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy/Nevermore), Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell), Spiros Antoniou (Septicflesh), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ), Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow The Sun), Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Anders Jacobsson (Draconian), Shlomi Bracha (Mashina) and Lisa Cuthbert (live session vocalist for Sisters Of Mercy).

Available formats:

- Black Vinyl LP

- Limited Vinyl LP color versions through AOP Records, EMP and Napalm Records

- Cross Shape Digipak CD

- Wooden Box Set w/Bonus CD & Patch (Limited to 300)

Pre-order links below:

- Europe

- North America

- Digital

Hollow tracklisting:

"Trees" feat. Shlomi Bracha (Mashina)

"Fear" feat. Aaron Stainthrope (My Dying Bride)

"A Year I Would Like To Forget"

"In The Corner Of A Dead End Street" feat. Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ) & Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land)

"Misery Rain" feat. Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell) & Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow The Sun)

"Into The Mouth Of Madness" feat. Jeff Loomis (Nevermore/Arch Enemy) & Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land)

"Hollow" feat. Spiros Antoniou (Septicflesh)

"The Weeping Song" feat. Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Anders Jacobsson (Draconian) & Lisa Cuthbert (Live Female vocals of The Sisters Of Mercy)

"Fear" (Acoustic Version)

"In The Corner Of A Dead End Street" lyric video:

"Fear" lyric video:

Tomorrow's Rain was formed by Yishai Sweartz and The L.A Mastering Engineer Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath), present and past band members have previously played in acts such as Nail Within (Listenable), Distorted (Candlelight), Salem (Morbid Rec/System Shock) and Orphaned Land (Century Media).



Band lineup:

Yishai Sweartz - Vocals

Raffael Mor - Guitars

Yoni Biton - Guitars

Yaggel Cohen - Bass

Shiraz Weiss - Keyboards

Nir Nakav - Drums