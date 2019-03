The German-American progressive metal all-star band Tomorrow’s Eve, consisting of musicians from bands like Mekong Delta, Symphony X, TNT or Yngwie Malmsteen, will go on tour in May together with the Italian rog icon DGM. The Belgian progressive power metallers Max Pie are now confirmed as special guest for the tour.

Dates:

May

16 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal

17 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

18 – Saarbrucken, Germany – Garage Klub

19 – Diest, Belgium – Moonlight Music Club

20 – Hautrage, Belgium – Canal 10

21 – Bree, Belgium – Ragnarok Club

22 – Breda, Netherlands – BelAir

23 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg - RockBox

25 – Hamburg, Germany – HeadCRASH

26 – Koln, Germany – MTC