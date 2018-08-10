TOMORROW’S EVE – “Morpheus” Lyric Video Released

With their new thrilling lyric video for the song “Morpheus“ the progressive metal all-star band Tomorrow’s Eve, consisting of members from bands such as Symphony X, Labyrinth, Yngwie Malmsteen or Mekong Delta, is upping the ante today. The third video after “Bread And Circuses“ and “Dream Within A Dream“ takes the viewer now into a gloomy, nightmarish dream world with dark corridors and monsters under the bed, nestled by the great epic music of the extraordinary and successful album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros.

Tomorrow’s Eve are, thanks to their brand new album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros, which has been released this spring through their own label BAZE Records in cooperation with Dr. Music Records, back in full force in the current day’s events. Their comeback, which could not be more majestic, varied and bombastic, shows the band on the peak of its creativity so far, as seen in their both previous clips for “Bread And Circuses” and “Dream Within A Dream”. Musically, a driving rhythm section, sensitive piano passages, acoustic guitars and extensive soundscapes merge. With the eleven varied new songs on Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros, which were produced together with Markus Teske (Saga, Vanden Plas, U.D.O.) Tomorrow’s Eve succeed once again to strengthen their reputation and to convince the worldwide music media. The Mirror Of Creation provides complex song structures that demand the listener, but alternate recursively with catchy choruses and shallow sounds. An album not only for fans of powerful driven forward progressive metal, but also for fans of orchestral epics, which are refined by chaotic aggressive keyboards, but never neglect the melodies.