TOMORROW’S EVE Release “Imago” Lyric Video

Progressive metal virtuosos Tomorrow’s Eve venture into the dark spheres of the present with lyric video “Imago”.

Their comeback album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros was absolutely one of the progressive metal highlights of 2018. Tomorrow’s Eve has released the new single “Imago” together with another impressive lyric video created by Very Metal Art Designer Andy Pilkington (Orden Ogan, Visionatica, Birdeatsbaby). “Imago” deals with contemporary society and makes clear that fear can be the key to madness, privacy and individuality are just some of the dying values.

One more reason to take a closer look at the new single “Imago” and the album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros are the following three dates, which are fixed so far. Tomorrow’s Eve will also keep you up to date on their Facebook page about upcoming concerts and if the show in Rüsselsheim should be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Dates:

April

23 – Russelsheim, Germany – Das Rind

August

2 – Mannheim, Germany – 7er Club

September

20 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal