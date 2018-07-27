TOMORROW’S EVE – The Unexpected World, Mirror Of Creation Albums Now Available Digitally

Tomorrow’s Eve have released their early progressive metal albums The Unexpected World and Mirror Of Creation digitally for the first time.

With their brand-new album Mirror Of Creation III – Project Ikaros the progressive metal institution Tomorrow’s Eve have made their comeback more than a respectable success. These early masterpieces were released in the years 1999 and 2003 and have been out of stock and not yet digitally available. The prog metal band now makes this up with the digital release on their own label BAZE Records in cooperation with Dr. Music Records. Already in 1999, Tomorrow’s Eve proved with their debut The Unexpected World that their mix of melodic and brutal progressive metal is trendsetting.

Both early works are available on all digital platforms.