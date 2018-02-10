TOMORROW’S OUTLOOK To Release A Voice Unheard Album In March

Tomorrow's Outlook will release its new concept album, A Voice Unheard, on March 23rd via Battlegod Productions.

Tomorrow's Outlook is a heavy metal band from The Arctic Northern Norway. It was formed in 2007 by Trond Nicolaisen and Andreas Stenseth, and as of 2018 the core line-up has added Øystein K. Hanssen.

Their upcoming concept album A Voice Unheard is mixed by Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Halford, Judas Priest) and features 12 tracks of classic ‘80s heavy metal best described as a hybrid of Iron Maiden and Judas Priest.

The band proudly worked with 'The Norwegian Air Raid Siren' Tony Johannessen (Thunderbolt) and the 'German Metal God' Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, ex-Gamma Ray). Their amazing and varied voices really complement each other throughout the expressive spectrum of the new album.

Thematically, A Voice Unheard deals with the apocalypse, and to make the horrific nightmare come alive the band has been working with two supreme voice actors; British actor Danny Webb, of Alien 3 fame, and American actor Jamieson Price, whose deep and booming voice has been heard in numerous anime and video games.

The band is paying tribute to some of their greatest influences with two cover tracks; Bruce Dickinson's “Darkside Of Aquarius” and Aria's “Slave To The Evil Force”. Both tracks were recorded in collaboration with two of the leading members of Aria, Russia’s biggest and most famous heavy metal band.

Following the release of A Voice Unheard the core members plan on forming a full line-up and taking Tomorrow’s Outlook to the stage, with the express purpose of melting faces all over the world. They’ve also commenced work on the next album.



A Voice Unheard is available for pre-order through the Australian label Battlegod Productions.

A Voice Unheard tracklisting:

"Within The World Of Dreams" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Descent" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"Through Shuttered Eyes" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"A Voice Unheard" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Outlaw" (vocals: Scott Oliva)

"Times Of War" (vocals: Tony Johannessen)

"One Final Prayer" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"The Enemy" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Fly Away" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Nothing Shall Remain" (vocals: Ralf Scheepers)

"Darkside Of Aquarius" (vocals: Tony Johannessen - Bruce Dickinson cover)

"Slave to the Evil Force" (vocals: Tony Johannessen - Aria cover)

“Nothing Shall Remain”:

“Fly Away”: