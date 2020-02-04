TOMORROW’S RAIN Prepares New Album Featuring Guests From MY DYING BRIDE, PARADISE LOST, ARCH ENEMY, MOONSPELL, ROTTING CHRIST And More

After playing intensive shows over the last two years with acts like Paradise Lost, Kreator, Tribulation, Swallow The Sun, Draconian, Rotting Christ, Tiamat and Orphaned Land, Tel Aviv's Tomorrow's Rain have signed to AOP Records and are ready to deliver the band's debut album, Hollow, later this year.

The band has revealed the album will feature an array of guest musicians including Aaron Stainthrope (My Dying Bride), Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost), Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy/Nevermore), Fernando Ribeiro (Moonspell), Spiros Antoniou (Septicflesh), Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ), Mikko Kotamaki (Swallow The Sun), Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land), Anders Jacobsson (Draconian), Shlomi Bracha (Mashina) and Lisa Cuthbert (live session vocalist for The Sisters Of Mercy).

Listen to a demo version of the upcoming song, “In The Corner Of A Dead End Street”:

The band’s debut release has resulted in a highly interesting record, embracing influences from the 80's gothic rock/post punk (Fields Of The Nephilim, The Sisters Of Mercy, The Mission and similar) hand in hand with doom/death touches from the genre's golden years.

"We tried to write and create the album we would like to buy as fans,” stated vocalist Yishai Sweartz.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Dori Bar Or in Tel Aviv. Artwork was created by Ziv Lenzner.

Tomorrow's Rain was formed by Yishai Sweartz and The L.A Mastering Engineer Maor Appelbaum (Mayhem, Sabaton, Cynic, Abbath), present and past band members have previously played in acts such as Nail Within (Listenable), Distorted (Candlelight), Salem (Morbid Rec/System Shock) and Orphaned Land (Century Media).

Band lineup:

Yishai Sweartz - Vocals

Raffael Mor - Guitars

Yoni Biton - Guitars

Yaggel Cohen - Bass

Shiraz Weiss - Keyboards

Nir Nakav - Drums