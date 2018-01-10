TONY CAREY On His Time In RAINBOW – “Ronnie Was An Angel, Ritchie Was A Devil, And I Was In The Middle”

Russia’s Good Times Rock interviewed former Rainbow keyboardist Tony Carey about his time in the band.

On the difference between guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and vocalist Ronnie James Dio:

“I saw a couple of videos of Ronnie on YouTube where he was drunk in a tour bus and not that nice, but two words about why Ronnie Dio is so nice – he’s American. Big difference. Really big, big difference. When I got into the band Ronnie was like my uncle. He was 14 years older than me and we never had a problem. I loved him and I loved Wendy who was his manager and wife. Ronnie was fabulous. He was always positive, never gave me any trouble.”

About the live album On Stage:

“On Stage album was the way Rainbow really sounded. In studio – not so much. But in 1975, 1976 what we were doing live that was what the band was. We had really good line-up. Everything we played was improvisation and we never played anything twice ever. We had incredible energy and everyone wanted to blow the place down every night. We were never terrible and sometimes we were really good. That’s really hard or even impossible to get on a record. Some bands are better on record and not that good live, and I think we were better live. We could play song for 15 or 20 minutes.”

About a possible collaboration with Blackmore:

“He will never ask me, ever. I left for a reason. We did not get along. He fired me twice and hired back three times and on forth time I just left 'cause it got too weird. He is very difficult person or he was – I haven't seen him in 40 years. Believe me I'm the last person he would call.”