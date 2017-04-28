Tony Franklin Releases Bass Recording Tutorial Through Pro Mix Academy

Pro Mix Academy founder and producer/engineer Warren Huart (Aerosmith, Ace Frehley, The Fray) has teamed up with fretless bassist Tony Franklin (The Firm, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Whitesnake) to release a bass recording and production tutorial through Pro Mix Academy . This course was recorded at Huart’s Spitfire Studio.

Franklin shows viewers how to record bass tracks through ProTools and discusses important elements like timing, getting the best tone, and how to properly play a fretless bass. Franklin takes us througheethr songs, each of a different genre and lays down the bass for them while working with a metronome. Fretted bass players are not forgotten in this video either as Franklin goes over recording tracks with a fretted bass and a pick as well as picking and muting techniques. On recording bass Franklin stated “My part is to support the song. Ultimately the bass is invisible for most listeners, unless you do something out of place”

The main topics Franklin discusses are: the decision-making process, how to achieve the sound you are looking for, creating the perfect bass part, fine tuning and editing in pro Tools, writing music charts, and being totally prepared for any recording session. Franklin also says about the bass: “People will feel you, and they’ll notice when you’re not there. Your job is to make people dance.”

This course also comes with an interview by Huart and Franklin where Franklin shares humorous insider stories of how he got started in music, meeting Queen bassist John

Deacon, talks about his favorite basses, pick-ups, bridges and amps, and the origin of his signature bass line with Fender. He also discusses which basses lend themselves to playing live vs playing in the studio. Click here to see more information and to purchase the course.

In addition to his work as a producer and engineer, Huart aims to help people make great music by sharing the knowledge and experience he’s accumulated over his near 30 years in the industry through Produce Like a Pro and ProMix Academy. Huart explains: “I want to demystify the recording process and show that there really isn’t a difference between the ‘professionals’ and home recordists. We all share the same passion for music creation and our aim is to break down barriers and democratize the music industry.”