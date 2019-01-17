TONY HARNELL Talks TNT Moniker - "I Really Hated The Name"

Vocalist Tony Harnell, who's had several stints fronting the Norwegian band, was recently interviewed by Jason "Bakko" Bakken for the Cobras & Fire Podcast, which can be heard below. At the 29:42 mark, Tony gets into how much he hates the band name TNT, an excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

“When I joined the band in '84, one of the things I really tried to convince them right off the bat, I tried to convince them to change the name. That was one of the first things. They got sick of it because I wouldn’t let it go. I was like really harping on that quite a bit. I really hated the name. I thought it was generic. I thought we’d have trouble with it in the future. And I just didn’t think it represented the music at all. I thought the music was lush and diverse and interesting and I didn’t think that name did our music justice. So, it is what it is.”

On March 22nd, Frontiers Records will release TNT's Encore - Live In Milano on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray. The show was shot at Frontiers Rock Festival in Milan, Italy on April 30th, 2017 and features original vocalist Tony Harnell.

The tracklisting is as follows:

"Give Me A Sign"

"As Far As The Eye Can See"

"She Needs Me"

"Desperate Nights"

"Invisible Noise"

"Child's Play"

"Ironnic" (Ronni solo)

"Forever Shine On"

"Northern Lights"

"Tonight I'm Falling"

"Intuition"

"Seven Seas"

"Listen To Your Heart"

"10000 Lovers"

"Everyone's A Star"

Back in October 2017, TNT issued the following update:

“After a 35-year career... with a few scattered breaks and temporary line-up changes in that time, it is with a heavy heart that the remaining original members of Norwegian rockers TNT have made the decision to move on in separate musical directions.”

The band's management team expressed how extremely difficult this decision was for the band: “There is no easy way to break up a family.”

TNT’s message continues: “Being together for so long... even though separated by an ocean, they became brothers. Ronni (Le Tekro), Tony (Harnell) and Diesel (Dahl) wish nothing but the best for each other and will always be there for each other... although not musically.

TNT will continue with a new vocalist and new release through Frontiers Records to be announced very soon. The band will then commence international touring in early 2018 in support of the new release.

Tony will immediately start work on a new Starbreaker album, its third, also through Frontiers Records. A solo release is also in the works. Tony will start touring worldwide early in the new year, with Starbreaker shows planned after a solo tour.

You will all be hearing great music from them again very soon!!

Takk og god natt!!

Thank you and good night!!

Anata to yoi yoru o origato!!”