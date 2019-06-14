TONY HARNELL To Launch 10,000 Miles To Go Tour In Norway

Tony Harnell, the critically acclaimed singer/songwriter and former vocalist of multi-platinum hard rock band TNT, has announced his upcoming 10,000 Miles To Go tour, featuring intimate storyteller performances.

Says Tony: ”The plane touched down on Norwegian soil for the first time on a beautiful summer day in May of 1984. I was a 21 year old, bright-eyed American kid with heavy metal dreams taller than any skyscraper in the Manhattan skyline. I walked out of Vaernes Airport, fearless and ready for the adventure I was about to embark on, and I was totally in. With little more than 300KR in my pocket I got into a car with 3 young Vikings and sped off down a road I would travel with these guys for the next 35 years. How could I know on that fateful day that we would completely change the face of Norwegian rock and inspire thousands of young musicians across this little country and across the globe and become the first hard rock band from Norway to enter the US Billboard charts and sell millions of records worldwide? But we did, It was literally a dream come true.”

10,000 Miles To Go takes the audience on a journey that follows Tony’s life that began on the beaches of Southern California, the streets of New York City and across the ocean to the land of the midnight sun. A career spanning, autobiographical retrospective telling the story of a rock and roll life through the songs of TNT and his entire career that spans nearly 30 albums over 35 years.

The songs and the stories.The life of an American singer in one of Norway’s biggest bands.

The tour will launch in Norway, with dates being added now for September 2019 and winter/spring 2020.

The first confirmed date is Saturday, September 14 at Cafe MM Kopervik in Kopervik, Norway. Find an event page here, and stay tuned for further tour news, coming soon.