Naregatsi Art Institute in Yerevan, Armenia welcomed Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath and Ian Gillan from Deep Purple on June 5, 2019. Naregatsi Orchestra performed its version of Black Sabbath's "She's Gone", and you can now watch video of the performance below.

Read a special report on Iommi and Gillan's visit to Armenia, including photos, at Mediamax.am