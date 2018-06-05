TONY IOMMI Announced As Special Guest At Whitley Bay Film Festival

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has been announced as a special guest at the upcoming Whitley Bay Film Festival, reports Chronicle Live.

Iommi will be making an exclusive appearance in the North East to headline a rock weekend during the summer festival and will be attending a screening of The End Of The End, the landmark documentary about the band.

Iommi will also be interviewed on stage by local music historian and author Chris Phipps.

Festival director Ema Lea said: “We’re hugely honoured to welcome such a legend as Tony Iommi.

“His music has been massively influential and popular, particularly to people in the North East.”

She added: “Tony will be talking about his life and times and the importance of the documentary which captures the band’s homecoming final gig.”

Black Sabbath will release Supersonic Years - The Seventies Singles Box Set on June 8th. The limited edition 7” vinyl box documents the band’s run of hit singles as never before and features an array of unique content.

From Black Sabbath’s debut single to their ultimate chart success with "Paranoid" and legendary ban on releasing singles, the Supersonic Years Box Set documents the band’s run of hit singles as never before. This limited edition 7” box set includes five rare single edits:

• "Iron Man"

• "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

• "Am I Going Insane" (Radio)

• "Hard Road"

• "Symptom Of The Universe"

• 10 unique colour picture sleeves from around the world, either ultra-rare or exclusive to this box set. Remastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce.

• New liner notes booklet detailing the rarities contained within the box set, along with the story behind the birth and evolution of the most culturally important genre of all time.

• Lift-off lid box.

• Dinked 7” vinyl holed for authentic reproduction.

• Spot UV treatment on box lid outer

• The exclusive ‘Henry Devil’ spider-dink seven-inch adapter that can also be used as a keyring! Exclusive to pre-orders here.

The set includes the following singles:

"Evil Woman, Don’t Play Your Games With Me" (2012 - Remaster) / "Wicked World" (2012 - Remaster)

"Paranoid" (2012 - Remaster) / "The Wizard" (2012 - Remaster)

"Iron Man" (Single Edit) (2017 - Remaster) / "Electric Funeral" (2012 - Remaster)

"Tomorrow’s Dream" (2012 - Remaster) / "Laguna Sunrise" (2012 - Remaster)

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (Edited Version) (2018 - Remaster) / "Changes" (2012 - Remaster)

"Am I Going Insane?" (Radio) (Single Edit) (2018 - Remaster) / "Hole In The Sky" (2012 - Remaster)

"Gypsy" (2012 - Remaster) / "She’s Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"It’s Alright" (2012 - Remaster) / "Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor" (2012 - Remaster)

"Never Say Die" (2012 - Remaster) / "She’s Gone" (2012 - Remaster)

"Hard Road" (Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster) / "Symptom Of The Universe" (German Single Edit) (2012 - Remaster)

Pre-order at this location.