TONY IOMMI – “Monkey” 1964 SG Replica Available Worldwide; More Details Revealed

Gibson is proud to partner with the legendary guitarist of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi to create the Tony Iommi "Monkey" 1964 SG Special Replica, a limited edition of his beloved 1964 Special SG. The Tony Iommi "Monkey" 1964 SG Special Replica is available worldwide at Authorized Gibson Dealers. Find purchase information here.

The Tony Iommi ‘Monkey’ 1964 SG Special Replica is a heavily-modified 1964 SG Special that was used extensively with the original lineup of Black Sabbath and heard on every album and tour of the 1970s. Thanks to the meticulous reverse-engineering and painstaking attention to detail employed by Gibson Custom Shop, 50 exact replicas have been created, 25 right-handed and 25 left-handed like the original, each guitar is signed and numbered by Tony Iommi himself. No detail was overlooked in the construction and aging, telling the complete story of the “Monkey” from the zero fret to the stop tailpiece bushings to the legendary pickups, which were hand-made in the U.K. by the apprentice of the late John Birch. Each Tony Iommi ‘Monkey’ 1964 SG Special Replica includes an exclusive replica of Tony's silver cross necklace with a coffin case, a replica of Tony's leather touring guitar strap and a 1960s replica case and a Certificate of Authenticity.

As previously announced, Tony Iommi recently sat down with Gibson TV for the ICONS series for a deep dive into his early years in Birmingham, England, the accident that almost ended his career as a guitarist and his 55-year musical journey with Black Sabbath. Tony Iommi’s career, like the man himself, is universally loved and revered. And while his innovative tuning and playing styles were a major part of his monstrous tones, a Gibson SG named "Monkey" was at the center of it all.

(Photo credits: Gibson)