TONY IOMMI On BLACK SABBATH's Early Days - "When We Wrote Our First Two Songs, 'Wicked World' And 'Black Sabbath', I Knew We Were On To Something Really Different"

Ahead of Tony Iommi's “A Life In Music” events - taking place at Paisley Town Hall in Paisley, Scotland on Friday, October 12th (7 PM), and at Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Scotland on Saturday, October 13th (7 PM) - the Black Sabbath guitar legend spoke with The Sunday Post about Sabbath's early days.

“Bill (Ward, Sabbath drummer) and I lived in Carlisle for a year after joining a band there and we used to play lots of gigs around Dumfries, Edinburgh and places around Scotland,” Tony said. "So when Sabbath started, that’s where we went back to play - we got in touch with the agent and said we had a new band.

“She asked if it was pop music we were playing and I said of course. She heard later we were playing different stuff and she’d received a few complaints.

“We weren’t getting many gigs but we were playing in blues clubs and playing that sort of music. But when we wrote our first two songs, 'Wicked World' and 'Black Sabbath', I knew we were on to something really different. We tried them out in those clubs and people came up to us afterwards and said they really liked them. It was great to get that reaction.

“There were also people who didn’t like them, of course, but we were interested in the ones who did.”

Read the full interview at The Sunday Post.