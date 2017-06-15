TONY IOMMI On BLACK SABBATH’s Final Live Dates - “To See The Crowd On Those Last Shows Was Spectacular”; Video

Red Carpet News TV caught up with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on June 12th at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in London, England.

Speaking about Black Sabbath’s final performances in Birmingham back in February, Iommi states: “I think the whole tour, for us, was great, but the last shows were… because we knew they were gonna be the last show, it didn't quite sink in properly until sort of afterwards. And even afterwards, because we'd done three days of filming after that for the DVD, so we were still together. But after the three days of filming, that was weird, because we were saying goodbye to each other, and it was really strange. But to see the crowd on those last shows was spectacular. There was people from all over the world and all the emotions coming out. I mean, you could see it from where we were. Fantastic."

On May 25th, Iommi took part in a Q&A session at Birmingham, England's BIMM Music Institute, where he was on hand to announce details of the BIMM Birmingham Scholarship, which he is sponsoring.

As part of the celebrations, a group of prospective BIMM Birmingham students were invited to experience a taste of life and the fantastic opportunities available at the new state-of-the-art college, which will open its doors in Digbeth this October.

Discussing his career and asked if there was ever an instance when he can remember being there and thinking ‘this has all been worth it, this is it’, Tony reveals: “You know what? I’ve always thought it’s all been worth it, ever since day one, because that’s the drive you’ve got to have if you’re gonna survive in the business. You’ve got to have that in your head because you get so many knockbacks and so many people that don’t like you, but you have to forge through that.”

Watch footage from the Q&A below: