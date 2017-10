TONY IOMMI On Guitars He Used In BLACK SABBATH – “I Would Have Used The Les Paul If I Hadn’t Cut My Fingers Off”

The Q Awards take place on tomorrow, October 18th and the show will again feature the iconic Gibson Les Paul Award. Q Magazine caught up with 2015 Les Paul Award winner Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) to talk about the importance of Les Paul.

On the guitars he used while recording with Black Sabbath, Iommi said, “As a kid, I started off with a Fender, but in Black Sabbath‘s early recording sessions I picked up a Gibson SG and never looked back. I used that most of the time because they had a much fatter sound. But I would have used the Les Paul if I hadn’t cut my fingers off. With the Gibson SG I could get up to the top frets, I couldn’t really with the Les Paul, but I always had this fascination with that guitar and I did eventually get to record with one when we put together the Black Sabbath track ‘Hand Of Doom’ from Paranoid (1970).. I really did try to use a Les Paul because I really liked them, but they just weren’t right for me.”

Almost five decades ago, the toll of a bell and rolling thunder marked the conception of an ear splittingly monolithic riff. In that moment, Black Sabbath and the sound of Heavy Metal were forged. The band embarked on what Ozzy Osbourne describes as “the most incredible adventure you could think of”, a journey that would go on to define a genre.

The End, to be released on November 17, 2017, captured the final destination of that adventure – an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham. Filmed February 4, 2017, The End captures the legendary line-up celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history. Pre-orders are open now at both Eagle Rock and Music Vaultz.

With a hit packed set list including "Iron Man", "Paranoid", "War Pigs" and many more, the high production values, visual effects and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show of their lives. “Because it was Birmingham, it was a special night for us,” said Tony Iommi. “It was great to look out and know that all these people have come to see us. What a great feeling. There’s nothing like it”.

All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance, and mark the band’s final studio recordings. Geezer Butler said, “It will never be ‘The End’ for me. I’ll always be a part of Sabbath, and Sabbath will always be a part of me”.

Following last month’s world premiere of a companion documentary film in over 1,700 cinemas around the world, Eagle Vision will release the full live show of The End on November 17 on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, double CD, triple 180gm vinyl and a limited deluxe collector’s edition. A limited number of exclusive merchandise bundles are also available at PledgeMusic .

The End captures a once-in-a-career performance, an essential snapshot of musical history and a fitting farewell to true innovators and original heavy metal icons, Black Sabbath.

Formats and tracklistings:

DVD+CD and Blu-ray+CD

DVD and Blu-ray tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"Fairies Wear Boots"

"Under The Sun" / "Every Day Comes And Goes"

"After Forever"

"Into The Void"

"Snowblind"

Band Intros

"War Pigs"

"Behind The Wall Of Sleep"

"Bassically / N.I.B."

"Hand Of Doom"

"Supernaut" / "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" / "Megalomania"

"Rat Salad" / Drum Solo

"Iron Man"

"Dirty Women"

"Children Of The Grave"

"Paranoid"

Extras - The Angelic Sessions:

"The Wizard"

"Wicked World"

"Sweet Leaf"

"Tomorrow's Dream"

"Changes"

Limited Deluxe Collector’s Edition

The End on DVD and Blu-ray:

The End on double CD

The Angelic Sessions on CD (all housed in gatefold card sleeves)

A 32-page perfect bound book on heavyweight stock

A metal Winged Demon pin badge

A replica The End tour laminate

3 Plectrums (all housed in a DVD-height two piece rigid mirror board box)