TONY IOMMI On OZZY OSBOURNE's Hospitalization - "I'm Sure He'll Be Back On Stage As Soon As He's Able"

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne was admitted to Keck Hospital of University of Southern California as he recovers from the flu. Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi, has taken to social media with a message for Ozzy.

Says Iommi: "I’m wishing Ozzy a speedy recovery and I know he’ll be gutted that he’s had to cancel part of his tour but I’m sure he’ll be back on stage as soon as he’s able. Get better soon my friend. Lots of love Oz, Tony." Sharon Osbourne wrote on Twitter, “As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery. Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

Ozzy's tour is expected to resume on Sunday, March 9th in Australia. Shows will follow in New Zealand and Japan before a two-month North American leg.