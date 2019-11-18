TONY IOMMI Pays Tribute To Late British Photographer TERRY O'NEILL - "It Was An Honour To Have Him Take The Portrait Shot For My Autobiography"

Terry O'Neill, the British photographer who gained renown documenting the fashions, styles, and celebrities of the 1960s, passed away at home on Saturday (November 16) following a long battle with prostate cancer.

O'Neill, who photographed rock legends including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Elton John, also shot the portrait used for the cover of Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi's autobiography, Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven And Hell With Black Sabbath.

Iommi took to social media to pay tribute to O'Neill, stating: "Sad to hear about Terry O’Neill, he was a really nice guy and it was an honour to have him take the portrait shot for my autobiography."

