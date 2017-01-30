TONY IOMMI Wants To Make Amends With Estranged BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD - “To Be Honest With You, I Don’t Know What The Fuck Happened”

Leading up to Black Sabbath’s two final shows (February 2nd and 4th in Birmingham, England) guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed to Mojo that he intends to make amends with estranged Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward.

“Bill seemed to feel he was getting a bad deal,” Iommi tells Mojo. “We never dealt with that, we left all that to management. We just wanted to play together and enjoy it. We were playing with Bill for a bit and then he never turned up…”

Iommi continues: ”It would have been nicer to have Bill with us but unfortunately it never happened... At some point I wanna call him. I still love him, he's still my brother, but you have arguments. To be honest with you, I don't know what the fuck happened because I don't do the business side of it. I'm sorry Bill couldn't work something out, I really am, but I'm really glad we did this tour.”

In regards to Black Sabbath’s The End tour, bassist Geezer Butler explained to Express & Star, that the band couldn’t carry on for much longer.

“So the natural thing to do is to all agree on one last tour," says Butler. "And we all agreed that there won’t be any more Sabbath after this. It’s like a natural progression kind of thing; a natural end to the band.”

Some fan-filmed footage from Sabbath’s London show last night (January 29th) can be seen below:

Remaining Black Sabbath tour dates:

January

31 - London, UK - The O2

February

2 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

4 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena