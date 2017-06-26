TONY MACALPINE Announces North American Fall Tour
June 26, 2017, an hour ago
Guitar great Tony MacAlpine has revealed the initial batch of dates - with more to be confirmed - on his upcoming Fall North America Tour, with special guest Felix Martin. "We’ll be returning to some of our favorite cities and venues, and some new cities too - including shows in Canada," says MacAlpine. "Special VIP Soundcheck packages will be available as a separate add-on to your regular ticket. We’ll update you with more details on that soon."
Catch Tony MacAlpine and Felix Martin live in concert:
September
10 - St. Paul MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
13 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Niagara Falls, NY - Hard Rock Cafe
17 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
18 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
19 - Quebec City, QC - Le Cercle
21 - Boston, MA - Sonia
22 - New York City, NY - DROM
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
25 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
30 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary
October
1 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill