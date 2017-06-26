TONY MACALPINE Announces North American Fall Tour

June 26, 2017, an hour ago

TONY MACALPINE Announces North American Fall Tour

Guitar great Tony MacAlpine has revealed the initial batch of dates - with more to be confirmed - on his upcoming Fall North America Tour, with special guest Felix Martin. "We’ll be returning to some of our favorite cities and venues, and some new cities too - including shows in Canada," says MacAlpine. "Special VIP Soundcheck packages will be available as a separate add-on to your regular ticket. We’ll update you with more details on that soon."

Catch Tony MacAlpine and Felix Martin live in concert:

September
10 - St. Paul MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall
13 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
14 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Niagara Falls, NY - Hard Rock Cafe
17 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
18 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
19 - Quebec City, QC - Le Cercle
21 - Boston, MA - Sonia
22 - New York City, NY - DROM
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
25 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
30 - McKinney, TX - The Guitar Sanctuary

October
1 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

 

