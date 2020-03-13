TONY MARTIN Addresses COVID-19 Pandemic - "The Sooner We Get This Thing Beaten, The Sooner We Can Get Back To Touring, Recording, Writing," Says Former BLACK SABBATH Singer

Former Black Sabbath singer, Tony Martin, took to social media to address the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Says Tony: "Can I just be serious for a moment... This virus thing is throwing up all kinds of irresponsible comments from people who think it's brave and cool to stand up against the general global advice... It's not.

"I am sure those who don't have venerable people in their family will come through it with little worry or care. But I have several vulnerable people in my family that would not survive... So I will not feel guilty for washing my hands more... I will not feel ashamed for cancelling shows... I will be happy to self isolate if I have to... I will always put the welfare of those I connect with first because if I help to kill the fuckers off there will be no one left to connect with!!!

"The sooner we get this thing beaten the sooner we can get back to touring, recording, writing, and hanging out.

"Love ya'll... Let's be sensible about this."