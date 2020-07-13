TONY MARTIN - Former BLACK SABBATH Singer Completing New Solo Album; Confirmed Guests Include MAGNUS ROSEN, GREG SMITH And More

Vocalist Tony Martin (ex-Black Sabbath) has been working on his upcoming solo release, and has checked in with an update.

Says Tony: "This lockdown has been a GREAT opportunity to finish my solo album AT LAST!!!!! Its forced me to focus on getting it done and there are some REALLY cool people playing on it!!!!! SO FAR, I can confirm the very wonderful talents of Danny Needham, Magnus Rosen, Scott McClellan and Greg Smith. I met with Danny and Magnus last year to try out some stuff... But its getting there and the songs are sounding great... :) Watch this space for more announcements."