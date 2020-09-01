TONY MARTIN - Former BLACK SABBATH Singer Reveals Title And Tracklisting For Upcoming Solo Album

Tony Martin, the former Black Sabbath singer, signs with Battlegod Productions Australia for his upcoming solo album, Thorns. The album is licensed in all of North and South America by Dark Star Records.

Talking about the new album Tony had this to say, “This new album is probably the most “Tony Martin” a Tony Martin album has ever sounded!! It’s got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely, but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release... I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool.

"It is diverse, melodic, powerful, thought provoking and of a standard high as ever i have worked on. I believe there are stories still to tell, songs still to be sung and with this album I feel it’s achieved everything I could have wished for.

"Grateful to the people who have given their extra talents in appearances on this recording, it’s been a challenge in COVID lockdown, getting everyone’s performances from across the world, but in another way it was a perfect opportunity to get it done.”

“Tony Martin is one of the best metal vocalists of all time and lyrically brilliant and musically fantastic, a True Heavy Metal Legend." - Peter Kotevski / President / Battlegod Productions.

“Tony Martin has one of the best metal voices that I have ever heard and his words and music are timeless.” - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

Tony Martin is an English heavy metal vocalist, best known for his time fronting Black Sabbath, initially from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1996. Martin was the band’s second longest serving vocalist after Ozzy Osbourne. Eternal Idol and Headless Cross are among the best known Black Sabbath albums featuring Tony Martin as well as Scream his solo album from 2005.

The new album will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan (who helped co-write the album) and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, and many more.

Tracklisting:

"As The World Burns"

"Black Widow Angel"

"Book Of Shadows"

"Crying Wolf"

"Damned By You"

"No Shame At All"

"No Where To Fly"

"Passion Killer"

"Run Like The Devil"

"This Is Your Damnation"

"Thorns"

(Photo - Rob Billingham)