TONY MARTIN - Former BLACK SABBATH Singer's Son Confirmed For New Solo Album

Vocalist Tony Martin (ex-Black Sabbath) has been working on his upcoming solo release, and has checked in with the following update:

"One more guest appearance confirmation on my new up coming solo album... My youngest son Joe joins all the other cool people that I have the pleasure and honour of having on this release. AND... 2 record contracts signed for the release!!! One for Australia Asia and Europe.... and one for the America's.... details coming... watch this space."



Tony recently confirmed Danny Needham, Magnus Rosen, Scott McClellan and Greg Smith for the upcoming album. Stay tuned for updates.

