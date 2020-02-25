TONY MARTIN Offers Well Wishes To OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Truly Do Hope That He Has Longer To Be Part Of The World And Business That He Has Embossed His Name And Character On," Says Former BLACK SABBATH Singer

With news recently surfacing that Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 North American No More Tours 2 has been postponed again to allow Osbourne to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year, former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin took to Facebook to offer well-wishes to Ozzy.

Says Tony: "Following the Ozzy story is as dynamic as its ever been! Don't think there has ever been a moment where there hasn't been an Ozzy incident or drama for 50 years!! From taking my first girlfriend to see Sabbath when i was 15... and certainly in my career I seem to have always been privy to SOMETHING to do with Ozzy... from my ex manager Albert Chapman who grew up with the lads and frequently ran all the background stories to us... through being part of the band and singing the classic works that Ozzy was part of... and then getting to know Ozzy through Iommi and Butler and Ward... to now becoming a consumer of news about Ozzy just like most of you, I truly do hope that he has longer to be part of the world and business that he has embossed his name and character on. My very best wishes, and hopes go to the chap in dealing with his illness. I am SURE he will have the best people to treat it... but sometimes there is nothing better than hearing the well wishes of the people. From a fellow Brummie... keep rockin awr kid."