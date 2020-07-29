TONY MARTIN's Upcoming Solo Album "Is Diverse, Melodic, Powerful, Thought Provoking And Of A Standard High As Ever I Have Worked On," Says Former BLACK SABBATH Singer

Former Black Sabbath singer, Tony Martin, has signed with Battlegod Productions and Dark Star Records for the release of his new solo album, featuring Scott McClellan on guitar.

Talking about the new album Tony had this to say, "This new album is probably the most “Tony Martin” a Tony martin album has ever sounded!! It's got several surprises that will lift people’s eyebrows I am sure. Largely but not entirely based around the riffs of Scott McClellan, new to the world scene he has proved to be a worthy partner in crime for this release... I was able to make some great songs out of the riffs he was coming up with which is very similar in the writing sense to that which I experienced with Tony Iommi. Different sound and style but the riffing talent that someone like Scott has is very cool.



"It is diverse, melodic, powerful, thought provoking and of a standard high as ever i have worked on. I believe there are stories still to tell, songs still to be sung and with this album I feel it's achieved everything i could have wished for.



"Grateful to the people who have given their extra talents in appearances on this recording, its been a challenge in COVID lockdown, getting everyone’s performances from across the world, but in another way it was a perfect opportunity to get it done."

"Tony Martin has one of the best metal voices that I have ever heard and his words and music are timeless." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President / Dark Star Records

Tony Martin, is an English heavy metal vocalist, best known for his time fronting Black Sabbath, initially from 1987 to 1991 and again from 1993 to 1996. Martin was the band’s second longest serving vocalist after Ozzy Osbourne. Headless Cross and Forbidden are among the best known Black Sabbath albums featuring Tony Martin as well as Scream, his solo album from 2005.

The new album will feature Danny Needham (Venom), Magnus Rosen (HammerFall), Scott McClellan (who helped co-write the album) and Greg Smith who performed with Alice Cooper, Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, and many more.

Battlegod Productions will handle distribution in Australia, Asia, Europe and Japan, while Dark Star Records will handle distribution in all of North and South America including both physical and streaming.

Look for the new album to be released toward the end of the year.

(Photo - Rob Billingham)