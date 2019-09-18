TONY MILLS - Former TNT Vocalist Passes Away At 57 Following Cancer Battle

Former TNT vocalist Tony Mills, who replaced original singer Tony Harnell and was with the band from 2006–2013, has passed away at 57 following a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tony's wife, Linda, shared the sad news of his passing with the following:

"It is with a shattered heart that I announce the passing of my loving husband and best friend Tony Mills. He was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in April of this year and lived his life to the fullest until he exhaled for the last time in my arms. He wanted to live, but wasn't afraid of death.

"Most will know him through his incredible contribution to the music world as a singer in bands like Shy and TNT as well as a solo artist and session vocalist. He leaves behind him a legacy that will live on for many lifetimes.

"Those people closest to him will also know him as a gentle and kind soul, a dedicated husband with a love for the quiet life, his animals and his motorbikes. His sense of humour was always on point. His last summer was the happiest in his life, at the end of each day he exclaimed, 'It's been another fantastic day!' He spent a lot of time in his workshop fixing up his dirt bike so he could ride it later this autumn. The evening before he passed, he managed to whisper: 'I've had a good life. I've had a GOOD life. I'm just a bit pissed about the bike'." - Linda Mills

Everyone at BraveWords offer our condolences to Linda, as well as Tony's friends and family.

