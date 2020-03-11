TONY MONTANA - Former GREAT WHITE Bassist Reissues Solo Album; Video Message

Former bass player for legendary hard rockers Great White, Tony Montana, presents this 2020 reissue of his sole solo album, Tombstone Shuffle.

Montana was present for Great White’s meteoric rise into rock superstardom, joining the band in 1989 just as their multi-platinum selling album, ...Twice Shy, was being released. He took those chops, honed in front of stadiums and arenas, and applied them to his own songs for Tombstone Shuffle, released in 2000.

This 20th anniversary edition has been digitally remastered and includes the bonus tracks from both the French and Japanese releases. Available on both CD and digital starting March 13 via Deadline Music, the hard rock and metal imprint of indie giant Cleopatra Records.

Pre-order/pre-save the new album here. Watch a personal greeting from Tony Montana, talking about this reissue, below.

Tracklisting:

"Tombstone Shuffle"

"Little Queen"

"On My Heels"

"Premonition / Rock It Man"

"Prayer"

"Thunderbird"

"One By One (Bring On The Rain)"

"Skin And Bones"

"San Antonio"

"Dog"

"Netherworld"

"Shuffle '97"

Catch Montana on tour as a solo artist and with Jack Russell’s Great White this year.

Tony Montana's Orange County Sunday Jam

March

29 - Highway 39 Events Center - Anaheim, CA

April (with Jack Russell’s Great White)

2 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

4 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

17 - The Scene Rock Bar - Kansas City, MO

18 - Amnesia Too - St. Joseph, MO

25 - Brass Monkey - Nepean, ON

26 - Rockpile West Toronto - West Etobicoke, ON

May (with Jack Russell’s Great White)

2 - Sunken Garden Theater - San Antonio, TX

15 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

16 - BMI Event Center - Versailles, OH

23 - Outdoor Stage - Bike Rally - Winnemucca, NV