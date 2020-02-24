TOOL Announce Extensive North American Spring Tour
February 24, 2020, an hour ago
Tool, who recently took home the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the song “7empest”, has added an extensive spring tour for North America.
The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back sold out performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena, happening later this week.
The newly announced dates are:
April
16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
May
1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre
4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
June
2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
4 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
9 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival
13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Tickets for the above dates are on-sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 AM, local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on-sale at 12 NOON, local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday, February 26 at 10 AM, local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).
(Photo - Travis Shinn)