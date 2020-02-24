TOOL Announce Extensive North American Spring Tour

Tool, who recently took home the Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the song “7empest”, has added an extensive spring tour for North America.

The tour news arrives as the Los Angeles-based band wraps up a sold out Australasian tour, with the final two shows of the trek, back-to-back sold out performances at Auckland’s Spark Arena, happening later this week.

The newly announced dates are:

April

16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

May

1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre

4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

29 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

4 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

9 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

12 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival

13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Center

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Tickets for the above dates are on-sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 AM, local time, with the exception of Sioux Falls and St. Louis which are on-sale at 12 NOON, local time. A limited number of VIP packages are available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package this Wednesday, February 26 at 10 AM, local time. Blonde Redhead opens April 16 to May 5; The Acid Helps opens May 29 to June 23 (except Bonnaroo performance).

