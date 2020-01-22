TOOL Announces Additional Northwestern US Tour Dates

Tool has announced four Northwestern US dates in March to their tour schedule. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, January 24, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will be available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package today, Wednesday, January 22, at 10 AM, local time.

New dates are listed below:

March

9 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

(Photo - Travis Shinn)