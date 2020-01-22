TOOL Announces Additional Northwestern US Tour Dates

January 22, 2020, an hour ago

TOOL Announces Additional Northwestern US Tour Dates

Tool has announced four Northwestern US dates in March to their tour schedule. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, January 24, at 10 AM, local time. A limited number of VIP packages will be available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com/vip-package today, Wednesday, January 22, at 10 AM, local time.

New dates are listed below:

March
9 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
12 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
14 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Find Tool's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)



