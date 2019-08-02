TOOL Catalog Now Available Via Digital Service Providers

Tool released Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days overnight on the various digital service providers.

“Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

Individual streaming links for the releases:

- 10,000 Days

- Lateralus

- Ænima

- Undertow

- Opiate

The digital debut comes as anticipation for Tool's fifth album, Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), builds. On the outfit’s recent North American and European tours, the Los Angeles-based band projected the album’s release date, August 30, from the stage, while playing two new songs from the forthcoming collection: “Invincible” and “Descending”.

Watch fan-filmed video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)