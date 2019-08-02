TOOL Catalog Now Available Via Digital Service Providers
August 2, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Tool released Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days overnight on the various digital service providers.
“Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” says Maynard James Keenan. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”
Individual streaming links for the releases:
- 10,000 Days
- Lateralus
- Ænima
- Undertow
- Opiate
The digital debut comes as anticipation for Tool's fifth album, Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), builds. On the outfit’s recent North American and European tours, the Los Angeles-based band projected the album’s release date, August 30, from the stage, while playing two new songs from the forthcoming collection: “Invincible” and “Descending”.
Watch fan-filmed video:
(Photo - Travis Shinn)