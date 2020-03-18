TOOL - COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Postponement Of First Leg Of Spring 2020 North American Tour
March 18, 2020, an hour ago
The first leg of Tool's North American tour has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.
A message on behalf of the band: "Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon."
The postponed dates are:
April
16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
May
1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre
4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. All previously purchased tickets for the above dates will be honoured for the rescheduled performances.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)