TOOL - COVID-19 Outbreak Forces Postponement Of First Leg Of Spring 2020 North American Tour

The first leg of Tool's North American tour has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

A message on behalf of the band: "Tool regrets to confirm that the first leg of their upcoming North American tour has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon."

The postponed dates are:

April

16 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

17 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

22 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

24 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

25 - Uniondale, NY - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

28 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

May

1 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Centre

4 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. All previously purchased tickets for the above dates will be honoured for the rescheduled performances.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)