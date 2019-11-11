TOOL Extends North American Tour

Tool, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their #1 charting, record-breaking album, Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), today announces an additional round of tour dates, kicking off on January 10 in San Diego.

Newly announced dates:

January

10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

12 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

15 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

21 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Arena

28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

31 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

February

1 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 AM, local time, with a limited number of VIP packages available exclusively to Tool Army members via Toolband.com this Wednesday, November 13 at 10 AM, local time.

Tool begins a two-night stint in Toronto this evening, during their extensive, sold out North American tour. The tour, which sees the band performing in some cities for the first time in over a decade, has received widespread accolades.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)