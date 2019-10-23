TOOL Fan Asks Random Concert-Goer To Take His Photo; EDDIE VAN HALEN Obliges!

It was a "father and son night out" on Monday (October 21) as Wolfgang Van Halen and his father, Eddie Van Halen, attended the Tool concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Wolfgang later took to Twitter to share the photo below, along with the caption: "A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the @Tool show last night."

A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the @Tool show last night. pic.twitter.com/tA1lywM0yf — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 22, 2019





Tool was phenomenal (as always) last night. pic.twitter.com/TP75po6J30 — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 22, 2019



Good to see Eddie out and about, as TMZ recently reported that he has been flying between the United States and Germany to get treatment for throat cancer. Following TMZ’s initial report, Fox News reached out to Eddie's representatives, who had no comment.

In a follow-up report on October 21, TMZ said: "The sad medical news had some folks thinking Eddie was on his death bed .. but we're told that's anything but the case. Eddie seems far from sick... just this week, the rocker was shopping for exotic cars in Beverly Hills. Eddie stopped by a McLaren dealership and mingled with the sales team, taking pics and even giving one lucky fan a kiss."

